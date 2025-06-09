Late rugby switch pays off for Drua rookie

[Source: File]

Just a year ago, Vilisi Tivalele had never played rugby. Today, the former netball player is part of the McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women squad after a rapid rise through the local rugby ranks.

Tivalele’s sporting journey took a dramatic turn after returning from a netball tour in Samoa last year, when she decided to give rugby a try with the Nadroga women’s side.

What started as a new challenge quickly turned into a life-changing opportunity.

“I just started rugby last year as soon as I came back from the netball tour in Samoa.”

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Before switching codes, Tivalele had spent years pursuing opportunities in netball and admitted rugby was never originally part of her plans.

“I’ve never played rugby… I was focusing on netball.”

Her strong performances with Nadroga soon earned her selection into the High Performance Unit program, where she continued developing her game through daily gym and training sessions.

“I got selected to be part of the HPU and then continued doing the everyday program in the gym.”

Tivalele represented Fijiana at this year’s Oceania Championship, where her performances eventually caught the attention of the Drua Women selectors.

“From there I participated well, and then I got a contract from the Drua.”

Despite the excitement surrounding the opportunity, the rookie forward admitted joining the professional environment was initially intimidating.

“I was a little bit scared coming to this level and meeting new girls.”

However, Tivalele says she is now embracing the challenge as she continues adapting to life within the Drua Women setup.

The Fijian Drua women’s side will open their 2026 Super W season against the Waratahs on the 6th of next month.