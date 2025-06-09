Rosie Huntington-Whiteley achieves 'lifelong dream'

source: AAP

Roșie Huntington-Whiteley has shared snaps of her Egyptian holiday, saying the trip has been on her bucket list for a long time.

Roșie Huntington-Whiteley haș achieved a “lifelong dream” after visiting the Pyramids of Giza with fiance Jason Statham.

The model took to her Instagram page to share snaps of the Egyptian holiday, as she admitted the trip was one she had wanted to take for some time.

“The most incredible few days in Egypt. Visiting the Pyramids of Giza had been a lifelong dream,” she wrote alongside the images.

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The mum-of-two added that the pair had also gone to the Grand Egyptian Museum.

“Seeing the extraordinary ancient artefacts up close at the Grand Egyptian Museum was truly special,” she wrote.

There was another reason for the Egyptian holiday too, as she praised the pair’s kickboxer friend Rico Verhoeven following his fight with heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Despite losing the match, Huntington-Whiteley said it was “one of the most electric and unforgettable fights we’ve ever witnessed”.

“The discipline, heart and determination on display was incredibly inspiring. We are so proud of you, Rico,” she concluded.