Singh believes in Suva

Despite a string of disappointing results in recent Extra Premier League matches, Suva Football Association president Nitin Singh believes the side still has enough time to build momentum ahead of the upcoming BiC Fiji FACT tournament.

This year’s Fiji FACT will be staged at Subrail Park in Labasa from June 19, with the official pool draw set to take place this Saturday at the Fiji FA Academy in Suva.

For Singh, the weeks leading up to the tournament will be vital as Suva intensifies preparations for one of Fiji football’s most prestigious competitions.

Singh assumed the presidency of Suva FA following the Capital City side’s failure to qualify for the 2024 Fiji FACT in Labasa — a setback that disappointed supporters and officials alike.

Article continues after advertisement

Determined to restore confidence and stability within the district, Singh embraced the challenge of rebuilding Suva football and steering the team back into contention.

“We know we still have areas to improve, but the belief within the team remains strong. The players understand the expectations that come with representing Suva. Now it is about staying focused and making sure we are ready for Fiji FACT.”

The Whites showed signs of progress last year, reaching the semi-finals before suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Rewa.

Suva currently sits fifth on the EPL standings with 14 points from 10 matches, remaining within touching distance of the competition leaders despite inconsistent performances in recent rounds.

While acknowledging the team’s struggles at times this season, Singh remains confident Suva can rise to the occasion when it matters most.

Suva will host Lautoka this Friday in Round 11 of the EPL at HFC Bank Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 3.30pm.