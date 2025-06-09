Man charged over alleged sexual assault of teen

It is alleged that he broke into the home of the victim on Monday. [Photo: FILE]

A man in his late 20s will be produced in court, charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in Lautoka earlier this week.

It is alleged that he broke into the home of the victim on Monday, where he threatened her and committed the offence.

The accused has been charged with one count each of criminal trespass, criminal intimidation, and sexual assault.

The accused will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.