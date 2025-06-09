Six evacuate before Suva fire spreads

[Photo: FILE]

A commercial property in Suva was destroyed in a fire on Monday night, with six adults safely evacuating the building before the blaze spread.

The National Fire Authority of Fiji said the National Command Centre received an emergency call after 9pm.

Firefighters from Suva Fire Station responded immediately.

According to the authority, the property along Kaka Street was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

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The building housed offices, rental car operations and spare parts storage.

Authorities said six adults were inside the premises when the fire started. One occupant alerted the others, allowing everyone to evacuate safely.

Firefighters used water from a nearby fire hydrant to contain the blaze, while an additional crew from Valelevu Fire Station assisted in protecting nearby properties.

The property, measuring approximately 40 metres by 28 metres, sustained 100 percent damage.

The estimated cost of damage is around $400,000.

Chief Executive Officer of the National Fire Authority of Fiji, Puamau Sowane, said the incident highlighted the importance of fire safety and emergency preparedness.

Sowane urged members of the public to regularly check electrical wiring, avoid overloading power outlets and ensure escape routes remain clear.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing.