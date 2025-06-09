Fiji targets stronger Europe air links

[File Photo]

Fiji is strengthening airline partnerships and expanding global aviation networks to improve connectivity with European markets following its participation at the 2026 Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB) Berlin tourism trade show.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka says Europe remains an important high-value tourism market for Fiji, with visitor arrivals continuing to grow.

“In 2025, European visitors accounted for approximately 5% of total arrivals, including 32,000 from continental Europe and more than 13,000 from the UK, demonstrating both the value and growth potential of this segment. For the first 4 months of 2026, Fiji received a record 10,697 European visitors, a record growth of 9%.”

Gavoka says the government’s strategy focuses on strengthening airline partnerships and codeshare agreements to improve one-stop access between Fiji and Europe.

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“Membership of the One World Alliance, which includes major European carriers such as British Airways, Finnair and Iberia, providing access to an extensive European network and inter-line partnerships, including with airlines such as Etihad, offering access to multiple European destinations through Middle Eastern hubs.”

He says Fiji is also working closely with international airline partners to explore new cooperative marketing arrangements and possible charter services to support European travel demand.

Gavoka adds that discussions at ITB Berlin 2026 also focused on strengthening relationships with European tour operators to help drive passenger demand and support future long-haul air services.