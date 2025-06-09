Levuka wharf part of quad nation port project

Rabuka says this includes improvements in health, education, housing, roads and other key infrastructure that communities around the country have been calling for over many years. [Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has revealed that a major development is being planned for the Levuka wharf in Lomaiviti as part of efforts to preserve the town’s status as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

This is part of the Quad nation port infrastructure that was announced by the Australian Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, last night.

While opening the Lomaiviti Provincial Council meeting today, Rabuka said the planned upgrades are part of UNESCO’s long-term vision to maintain Levuka’s cultural and traditional identity as Fiji’s old capital.

The PM said people in Levuka may have already started hearing about the upcoming renovations, stressing that the work will not alter the historical building structures that make the town unique.

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Rabuka says the development plan will focus on improving facades and infrastructure while ensuring the historic character of Levuka remains protected.

He says the new infrastructure is also being designed to better withstand natural disasters and provide long-term resilience for the island town.

The Prime Minister adds that their broader development agenda is aimed at addressing the major challenges currently faced by Fijians.

Rabuka says this includes improvements in health, education, housing, roads, and other key infrastructure that communities around the country have been calling for for many years.

He says by the time Fiji compiles its report for submission to the world summit, the Government wants to ensure all development targets have been achieved and that aid funding received has been effectively used to address national challenges.