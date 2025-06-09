Trade law gap exposed

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s limited expertise in international trade law has raised concerns over its ability to handle complex global trade disputes and defend national interests.

The issue was highlighted in Parliament as the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence recommended that Fiji join the Advisory Centre on WTO Law (ACWL).

Committee Chair Lenora Qereqeretabua said Fiji currently lacks specialised expertise in World Trade Organization legal and dispute settlement matters.

She said this was becoming a growing concern as global trade rules become more complex.

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The committee noted that Fiji is facing increasing legal and regulatory pressure in areas such as sanitary and phytosanitary standards, technical barriers to trade, fisheries subsidies and environmental trade measures.

It said these issues are placing pressure on government agencies responsible for trade negotiations and compliance.

During its review, the committee consulted the Office of the Solicitor General and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

Submissions highlighted the growing complexity of WTO-related obligations and the challenges Fiji faces in responding to disputes and trade compliance issues.

The committee said joining the ACWL would give Fiji access to specialised legal advice at a significantly lower cost.

It would also provide training opportunities, internships, secondments, and professional development programs aimed at strengthening local expertise in trade law.

The report said this would improve whole-of-government coordination on trade matters and reduce reliance on expensive external legal support.

A key factor in the recommendation is the funding support from Australia and New Zealand. The two governments will fully cover Fiji’s one-off accession contribution of 43,000 Swiss francs.

However, the committee warned that the funding arrangement expires on June 30 this year. It said Fiji must act within the timeframe or risk losing the financial support.

Despite the implementation challenges, the committee concluded that the long-term strategic and institutional benefits outweigh the risks.

It has now been recommended that Parliament approve Fiji’s accession to the Advisory Centre on WTO Law 2001.

The committee described it as an important step towards strengthening Fiji’s trade law capability and protecting its interests in international trade negotiations