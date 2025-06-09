Ammunition handed over in Nausori

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Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai says a total of 246 live rounds of 5.56mm ammunition were voluntarily handed over to the military in the Nausori area last week.

Ro Jone says the surrender of the ammunition was a direct result of the ongoing joint security operations being carried out by the RFMF in partnership with the Fiji Police Force.

He says several magazines and magazine pouches were also surrendered alongside the live rounds and are now in the custody of the RFMF for further assessment and investigation.

Ro Jone says the RFMF commends those involved for responsibly coming forward and voluntarily handing over the items, adding that such cooperation plays an important role in maintaining national security, public safety, and public confidence.

He says members of the public with information regarding the possession, storage, movement, or concealment of illegal arms, ammunition, military equipment, or related items should report the matter immediately to the nearest security authorities.

The RFMF Commander says the unauthorized possession of arms and ammunition poses a serious threat to national security and public safety.

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He says all information received will be treated with strict confidentiality and handled through the appropriate security and law enforcement processes.

He says the RFMF, together with the Fiji Police Force and other security stakeholders, remains committed to ensuring the safety, security, and stability of Fiji and will continue taking all necessary measures to safeguard the nation and its people.

He also says the RFMF thanks the public for their continued support, vigilance, and cooperation.