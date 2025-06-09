Rowati returns to Drua Women in new coaching role

[Source: File]

New McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women assistant coach Tavaita Rowati believes the rapid growth of women’s rugby in Fiji is creating stronger pathways and producing more quality players for the future.

Rowati previously worked with the Drua Women during the club’s early years in 2022 and 2023 as a strength and conditioning coach before returning this season in an assistant coaching role.

The former strength and conditioning coach described the move into coaching as another major step in his rugby journey.

“It’s a pretty big step to step into as an assistant coach now.”

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Rowati says the women’s game in Fiji has grown significantly in recent years, with increased interest following the success of the Fijiana sides, Drua Women, and Fiji’s participation at the Rugby World Cup and Olympic level.

“There’s a lot of interest around that, and we’re definitely getting a lot more girls interested in coming into the game.”

He also praised the continued development of pathways for young female players through school and club competitions.

“The inclusion of the Raluve competition, secondary school competition, and the Under-16 and Under-18 grades has been really good.”

Rowati acknowledged Fiji Rugby and local unions for helping strengthen the women’s game through expanded provincial and club competitions.

“That’s been really good in terms of strengthening and building quality players coming through the system.”

The Drua Women’s side will face the Waratahs on June 6 in Australia to open their 2026 Super W campaign.