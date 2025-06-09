Nasinu chases Fiji FACT history

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Giant killers, Nasinu, are determined to win their first-ever BiC Fiji FACT in Labasa next month.

The tournament will also hold special significance for the district as Nasinu FA celebrates its 50th anniversary next month, adding even greater motivation for the players, officials, and supporters ahead of one of Fiji football’s biggest stages.

Nasinu FA President, Jagindar Singh, says the players have worked extremely hard throughout the season despite the challenges they continue to face as a smaller association.

The district has never won the prestigious Fiji FACT title, with the closest moment coming in 2002 when Nasinu reached the final against Lautoka at Churchill Park where they lost 3-2 in a penalty shootout — a defeat still remembered by many loyal supporters today.

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Nasinu now awaits the official pool draws next Saturday before the tournament proper kicks off on June 19 at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Meanwhile, they currently sit in sixth position on the Extra Premier League standings with 14 points after 10 matches.

They’ve recorded four wins, two draws, and four losses this season while continuing to prove that passion and unity can still compete against bigger and wealthier opponents.