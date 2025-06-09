FNU brings career guidance to Taveuni

FNU says the outreach will visit more than 160 schools across Fiji. [Photo: FILE]

The Fiji National University has launched its nationwide Student Liaison Outreach Programme in Taveuni for the first time, aiming to guide students on tertiary education and career opportunities.

The programme began at Bucalevu Secondary School, where Year 13 students received information on study pathways, courses, and application processes.

FNU says the outreach will visit more than 160 schools across Fiji, including remote and maritime communities, to ensure students have equal access to education information.

Acting Director of Marketing and Communications Ella Bennion say the initiative is about helping students make informed decisions about their future, regardless of where they live.

Article continues after advertisement

Students and school leaders in Taveuni have welcomed the programme, saying it provides a clearer understanding of career options and encourages early planning for life after secondary school.