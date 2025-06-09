Fijians advised against Central Africa travel

The Ministry says Fiji’s risk from the outbreak remains low, but preparedness measures are being strengthened. [Photo: FILE]

The Health Ministry is urging Fijians to avoid non-essential travel to several Central African countries following the recent Ebola outbreak in the region.

These countries include the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Uganda, and neighboring countries sharing land borders, including South Sudan, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Zambia, Angola, Republic of the Congo and the Central African Republic.

Health officials are currently working with partner agencies at international points of entry, including Nadi International Airport, to implement targeted screening and follow-up measures for travelers arriving from affected countries.

The Ministry says Fiji’s risk from the outbreak remains low, but preparedness measures are being strengthened following the World Health Organization declaration of a public health emergency of international concern for Ebola disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda last week.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the WHO, Uganda has reported two confirmed cases of Bundibugyo virus disease, a rare species of the Ebola virus, linked to transmission areas in the DRC.

The DRC has recorded 516 suspected Ebola cases, including 33 laboratory-confirmed infections and 131 suspected deaths.

According to a statement from the ministry, anyone travelling to affected areas should avoid contact with sick individuals and animals in forested areas, avoid consuming bush meat, and practice good hygiene.

Travelers are also being advised to monitor themselves for symptoms for 21 days after leaving affected countries.

Symptoms include fever, severe headache, muscle pain, weakness, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea, rash and unexplained bleeding or bruising.

Individuals with developing symptoms during the monitoring period should immediately self-isolate and contact the nearest health facility by phone for advice.