Japanese film 'Nagi Notes' explores art, AI at Cannes

source: reuters

Using artificial intelligence to “jump straight to the result” could mean art fails to achieve its purposes of self-expression and to ​deepen our understanding of the world, Japanese filmmaker Koji Fukada said ‌at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

He said his new drama “Nagi Notes,” set in rural Japan, which he is premiering at the festival, reflects on the human process of creating a ​sculpture.

“When AI is used to create an artwork or produce a ​video, you effectively skip over the process and jump straight to ⁠the result and, in doing so, we, who ought to be the ones ​expressing ourselves, lose sight of the very process in which we are to ​increase our understanding of the world,” he said.

“Nagi Notes” stars Shizuka Ishibashi as Yuri, a Tokyo-based architect who travels to the western Japanese village of Nagi to visit her friend ​and former sister-in-law, Yoriko, played by Takako Matsu, to pose for a sculpture.

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Yuri ​and Yoriko also connect with two young boys in the village, Keita (Kiyora Fujiwara) and Haruki (Waku ‌Kawaguchi), ⁠and provide them with a safe haven for their blossoming feelings for one another.