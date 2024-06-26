Sotutu expresses disappointment over All Blacks snub

Blues No.8 Hoskins Sotutu pictured during his side's Super Rugby final victory over the Chiefs at Eden Park. [Source: 1News]

Blues flanker Hoskins Sotutu has made public his disappointment at missing selection for the first All Blacks squad of the year.

“Most hated”, he wrote on Instagram last night under a picture of himself celebrating the Blues’ recent Super Rugby grand final triumph with his teammates.

It was presumably in response to his snub – and certainly, the comments from some of his 24,000 followers interpreted it as such.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the Blues No.8, the competition’s joint top try scorer with 12 and Crusaders wing Sevu Reece, would be advised to keep his powder dry for the rest of the year and beyond.