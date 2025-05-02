One game at a time: Doge

Fijian Drua captain Mesake Doge knows the stakes are high, but he’s not letting the pressure derail the team’s focus.

With a minimum of 16 points needed from their final three home games to keep playoff hopes alive, Doge is preaching discipline and simplicity.

The team, he says, is choosing to narrow its view—one day, one game at a time—as they prepare to face the Queensland Reds.

“That’s on a wider scale, but for us, it’s one game at a time. Like I told them this week, it’s one day at a time, and that’s what we’re focusing on.”



Mesake Doge.

He added that their energy is locked in on this Saturday’s match, knowing that doing the job right now is the first step toward anything bigger.

“We’re focusing on this week against the Reds, and then the next game will come on its own time. We focus on this one and we do this one well—and then the qualifiers will come. But we have to do our first job this week.”

Kick-off between the Fijian Drua and Queensland Reds is at 2.05pm at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

