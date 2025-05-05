No travel worry for Drua this week

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will have no travel worries this week as they prepare for another home game in Suva, a major advantage in their buildup to face the Blues.

Coach Glen Jackson says staying home allows the players to focus fully on recovery and preparation, giving them the best possible care ahead of what promises to be a tough encounter against a quality Blues side.

He adds that the team is excited and ready to host the visitors, expecting another nail-biting clash in front of their passionate home crowd.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are looking forward to the Blues as we are good friends with Vern Cotter looking back to what he has done with Fiji Rugby and we just hope he will be here with a good team.”

He says it’s always good to play at home, and they look forward to the same energy from the crowd this Friday.

The Blues travel to Suva this week and will meet Drua on Friday night at 7.05.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.