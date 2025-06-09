Merit-based hiring reform pushed

[Photo: FILE]

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has called for a stronger focus on merit-based appointments and sound economic management.

He states these are key to improving efficiency in both the public and private sectors.

Appointments, he says, should be based on merit, not other factors, as this helps retain skilled professionals.

“We need to focus on the economy, getting the fundamentals right, the fiscal policy right, and ensuring that we’re able not just to provide private sector stimulus in the right way, but also to remove the current bureaucracy.”

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Sayed-Khaiyum says greater attention is also needed on economic settings.

He pointed to fiscal policy, private sector growth, and efforts to reduce bureaucracy.

He adds some regulatory reforms have slowed and are yet to be fully delivered.

He says debates on representation often miss the real issue, which is policy performance and outcomes.

The former Minister also raised concern about misinformation on social media.

He says false claims have gone unchallenged in the past, including narratives on foreign influence, and that racist remarks continue online even from some public officials, with little accountability.