Drua Women determined to respond against Force

Members of the Drua women's team during their training session this morning.

The McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women are aiming to make the most of home advantage when they face the Western Force in Round 2 of the Super W competition tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

After a difficult opening-round loss, captain Bitila Tawake says the squad has shown resilience throughout the week and is determined to put in an improved performance in front of their supporters.

While admitting the result last week left the team disappointed, Tawake says the players have quickly shifted their focus to the task at hand.

“I’m going to say I’m content. I know coming from last week’s game, it was a bit low when we started the week. But we’re not going to ponder on last week’s result. It’s a new week, new goals, and we’re looking forward to tomorrow’s home game and hope the crowd comes out in numbers.”

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The Drua identified several areas that needed attention following the opening match, particularly their starts and lineout execution, which allowed their opponents to apply pressure at crucial stages.

Tawake says the team has spent the week working on handling pressure situations better while building confidence in their systems and combinations.

The captain believes one of the side’s biggest strengths is the trust the players have in one another, something she hopes will be evident when they take the field tomorrow.

With a vocal home crowd expected in Lautoka, the Drua Women will be looking to produce a stronger all-around performance and secure their first win of the season against the Force.

The match kicks off at 2pm at Churchill Park, and you can also watch the LIVE action on FBC TV.