Brazil backed as World Cup fever hits Fiji

Simon Lal at his spot in the market.

As the FIFA World Cup kicked off today, fans across the country are embracing football fever, including Suva market vendor Simon Lal, whose support firmly lies with five-time champions Brazil.

Lal says he has been backing Brazil for more than 15 years, a passion shared by his entire family.

“That’s our favourite team. My whole family supports Brazil.”

While Neymar stands out as one of his favourite players, Lal believes Brazil’s strength lies in the depth and quality of the entire squad.

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“He plays good, but actually the whole Brazil team is good. All the players are good.”

As the tournament unfolds, the Suva vendor says the World Cup is always unpredictable, but his hopes remain firmly with the South American giants.

“Anyone can win. But hopefully Brazil.”

Football excitement continues to build around the country as fans from all walks of life rally behind their teams during the world’s biggest sporting event.

All FIFA World Cup games will be live on all FBC channels.