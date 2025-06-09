Korea Republic edge Czech Republic

[Source: FIFA World Cup/ Facebook]

The Republic of Korea has opened their FIFA World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 2–1 victory over the Czech Republic in Group A.

After trailing early in the second half, Korea responded through Hwang In-beom in the 67th minute before substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu sealed the win with a late goal in the 80th minute.

Czechia had taken the lead through Ladislav Krejčí, but was unable to convert several late chances as Korea held firm to secure all three points.

The result gives the Republic of Korea a winning start to their World Cup journey, while Czechia will look to bounce back in their next group fixture.