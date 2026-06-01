Major task for Suva in Fiji FACT opener

Suva FC will begin their 2026 BiC Fiji FACT campaign with a tough opening fixture against defending champions Labasa.

Club president Nitin Singh understands the importance of securing a positive result against the hosts, saying a strong start could provide valuable momentum for the rest of the tournament.

Singh said the team has spent the past two weeks addressing weaknesses identified during recent Extra Premier League matches and is confident the players will be well prepared for the challenge ahead.

He also acknowledged that Labasa will be highly motivated to defend their title on home soil and expects a fiercely contested encounter when the two sides meet.

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“We know it will be a very tough game as Labasa is the champs and the hosts, so they have a lot to lose. But the boys have been putting in the hard work and they are looking good for the competition.

Suva will take on Labasa at 7:30pm next Friday at Subrail Park.