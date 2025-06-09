Former NDMO director says businesses must prepare now

[Photo: FILE]

Former National Disaster Manager Office director Vasiti Soko says all Fijian businesses must respond to the global fuel crisis without delay.

Speaking during the Fiji Business Disaster Resilience Council’s Fiji Fuel Crisis webinar this morning, Soko highlighted that the organisations that best survived Cyclone Winston were those with resilience and recovery plans already in place.

She says the same principle applies to fuel.

Soko says a fuel crisis is an operational disruption and not just a cost issue.

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She also says many businesses assume fuel is always available, they have no transport contingency plan, and list generators as continuity assets but don’t take into account rising fuel costs.

Soko also says many businesses assume staff will always be able to reach work and don’t take into account the point at which transport costs more than they can afford.

She also says many businesses are unaware of their supplier contingency plans; if they cannot operate, the business’s BCP will fail.

Soko says businesses should use the four-stage framework – assess, prepare, respond and recover.

About 100 people from government, the private sector, and academia participated in the webinar hosted by the FBDRC, which falls under the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation.