Search continues after Beqa boat tragedy

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The authorities have recovered the body of the first victim of the Beqa boat tragedy that occurred yesterday afternoon.

The body of the man in his 50s was retrieved yesterday, while the bodies of two other victims were recovered this morning and conveyed to the Navua Hospital Mortuary.

Joint efforts by the police and the community continue the search for the sixth occupant.

The two men rescued yesterday have been discharged from the Navua Hospital after receiving medical treatment.

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The boat, which capsized in Beqa waters yesterday afternoon, has been found and towed back to shore.