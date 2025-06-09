Push for minimum education rule for MPs grow

[Photo: FILE]

Calls are growing for minimum qualification standards for Members of Parliament, including a basic education requirement for candidates.

The concerns were raised during nationwide electoral reform consultations, Electoral Commission Chair Usaia Ratuvili told the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence while presenting the 2023–2024 Annual Reports.

He said participants believe such standards could improve leadership, strengthen decision-making in Parliament and enhance accountability. They also say it could support more effective governance.

“And another thing that kept coming was that they wanted the minimum age for voters to be raised. They’re saying 18 years old is too immature to be deciding on national. And we had to remind them, this 18 is not plucked out of thin air. It’s a requirement. It’s a requirement under our international treaty obligations and in our constitution as well. So, those were the three main themes that kept coming.”

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Ratuvili also noted concerns raised during the consultations. Some participants believe 18-year-olds may be too young to make decisions on national issues.

Standing Committee member Rinesh Sharma asked whether the Fijian Elections Office should set eligibility rules for election candidates.

“And this is coming from the public, from people who have told me that there needs to be an age criterion, there needs to be qualifications, people who are medically fit to be a Member of Parliament or be a Minister or Prime Minister of this nation and going forward. I think that question was posed to us at various locations during the public consultations.”

Ratuvili responded that the Electoral Commission only administers elections. He said it does not decide who can stand for Parliament.

The findings reflect early views on possible reforms as Fiji reviews its electoral framework ahead of future elections.