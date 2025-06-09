Drug crisis not our doing: Sayed-Khaiyum

[Photo: FILE]

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has rejected accusations that the previous FijiFirst Government is responsible for the current drug crisis.

Sayed-Khaiyum described some allegations circulating publicly as “nonsense” and politically motivated.

He says discussions around the drug issue have become heavily politicised, with blame frequently directed at the former administration.

According to Sayed-Khaiyum, the FijiFirst Government took a proactive approach to drug enforcement, including providing additional funding to police operations and specialised investigations.

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“Anybody looking at it objectively, and you can check this out with Australian Federal Police and various other agencies and various other countries, the government actually took a very proactive stand.”

He argues that the focus should be on examining policy decisions made after the change of government rather than assigning blame based on politics or ethnicity.

Sayed-Khaiyum says law enforcement agencies were given resources to disrupt drug activities and strengthen surveillance efforts during his time in government.

He maintains that the country’s drug challenges require objective analysis and practical solutions rather than political point-scoring.