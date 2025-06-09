OHS Inspector faces manslaughter charge

[Photo: FILE]

An Occupational Health and Safety inspector charged over the fatal 2023 Ferris wheel incident in Suva will take his plea next month.

The accused, 34-year-old Ashneel Nath, appeared before High Court judge Justice Thusara Rajasinghe at the Suva High Court. He faces a manslaughter charge linked to an alleged breach of duty.

The case relates to the death of a 21-year-old woman who fell from a Ferris wheel during the 2023 Vodafone Showcase at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The State has filed amended information under the Occupational Health and Safety at Work Act. It says the law covers the duty of care in workplace safety.

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Prosecutors told the court that Nath did not complete a proper safety checklist for the ride. They also said the Ferris wheel had no speed limits or brakes.

The State further alleged the ride operators left the country and were not licensed.

It also claimed the accused was present during the incident.

Defence lawyer Karl Jamnadas disputed this. He said his client was not at the scene.

Jamnadas said the prosecution had not clarified key omissions in the particulars of the offence.

The defence raised several points. It said the operators had abandoned the ride. It also said a relative of the victim had jumped out, causing damage. It added that a mechanical fault outside the accused’s duties contributed to the incident.

He also said the investigator’s statement has not been disclosed to the defence.

The matter will be called again on July 9 for plea.