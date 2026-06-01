Daunivavana back home after historic win

Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana (far right) with his Australian Welterweight belt and his team at the Nadi International Airport yesterday.

Newly crowned Australian Welterweight Champion Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana has returned home after making history earlier this week.

The 29-year-old arrived at Nadi International Airport yesterday following his title-winning performance in Brisbane, Australia.

Known as the “Buca Bay Prince,” Daunivavana defeated Brisbane’s Yungu Yanner by technical knockout (TKO), producing one of the finest performances of his decade-long boxing career.

The victory earned him the Australian Welterweight title and further cemented his status as one of Fiji’s leading professional boxers.

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Daunivavana now boasts a professional record of 11 wins, including nine knockouts, alongside 13 losses and three draws.