Three new hotels to boost Fiji tourism sector

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji’s tourism industry is set for a major boost following a landmark agreement between Accor and Yavu Collective that will bring three new international hotel brands to the country.

The deal will see a new Sofitel resort, Fiji’s first The Sebel property and the debut of the TRIBE brand open across Denarau and Nadi between 2026 and 2027.

The centrepiece of the development is Sofitel Fiji Vatu Talei, a 176-room luxury resort on Denarau Island scheduled to open in early 2027. The project will become Sofitel’s second property in Fiji and is expected to blend high-end hospitality with Fijian culture and design.

The Sebel Nuku Loaloa Living in Wailoaloa, Nadi, will open in August next year, offering 76 apartments and villas aimed at long-stay travellers, while TRIBE Na Tomba will introduce the globally recognised lifestyle brand to Fiji later in 2026 with 118 rooms on Denarau Island.

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Accor Pacific Chief Operating Officer Adrian Williams says the investment reflects growing confidence in Fiji as one of the Pacific’s most sought-after tourism destinations.

Yavu Collective Chief Executive Officer Vincent Macquet says the projects will create new opportunities for local communities while showcasing Fiji’s culture to the world.

By 2027, Yavu Collective is expected to operate five resorts across Viti Levu and employ more than 1,300 people, further cementing tourism’s role as a key driver of economic growth.