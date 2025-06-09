Minister highlights Fiji’s long term plans

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Fiji plans to build a resilient and diversified economy by attracting investment in renewable energy, agribusiness, fisheries, tourism, logistics and digital services.

This was highlighted at Australia’s Sixth Ministerial Council on Trade and Investment, where Fiji was a special guest.

Minister for External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka showcased Fiji’s growing export potential in products such as kava, coffee, vanilla, cocoa, spices, garments and value-added fisheries products, supported by stronger production capacity and private sector partnerships.

Ditoka outlined key infrastructure priorities, including climate resilience projects, transport and port upgrades, and the proposed National Tertiary Hospital, describing them as important investments for Fiji’s long-term development.

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He says Fiji’s strategic location also positions the country as a regional logistics hub, supporting supply chains and strengthening connectivity across the Pacific.

The Minister adds that the meeting provided an important platform to align Fiji’s investment priorities with Australian government and private sector capabilities, further strengthening the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Partnership.

He reaffirmed that the economic relationship between the two countries remains strong and holds significant potential for future growth and cooperation.