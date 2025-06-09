ATS crew rescues pilot from sinking helicopter

Crew member Sepesa Rosini at the scene of the incident. Photo: Bose Vavataga

An ATS paddling crew is being credited for helping rescue the pilot of a helicopter that crashed into waters off Wailoaloa Beach near Nadi on Wednesday evening.

Crew member Sepesa Rosini says the team was taking part in a regular training session when they heard an unusual sound.

He says they turned and says a helicopter go down just 30 to 40 metres behind them.

“And without hesitation, we had to turn our canoe back and rush to the accident area to check on what’s happening.”

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With a Fiji Airways captain, an ATS engineer and ground handling staff on board, the team quickly carried out safety checks before moving in to help.

Rosini says the focus was on keeping the pilot calm while the helicopter slowly filled with water.

As the aircraft began to sink, the crew attempted to bring it closer to shore but soon realised their priority had to be getting the pilot out safely.

He praised the pilot for remaining calm and following instructions throughout the rescue mission.

“When we were there, the helicopter’s captain, he led us to control of everything. He listened to our command. He listened to everything that we told him to do. So we managed to get him, get out of the water”

The pilot was taken ashore in the canoe and handed over to airport fire and rescue personnel, who were waiting at the beach.

The scene is being inspected by the relevant authorities.