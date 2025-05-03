No pressure for Ravai going up against former team

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua prop Peni Ravai says he feels no added pressure facing his former Queensland Reds teammates in this afternoon’s Round 12 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Ravai, who lined up for the Reds last season, is now set to anchor the Drua scrum and is focused on the task at hand believing that as long as he executes his role well everything else will fall into place.

He expects a tough contest acknowledging that the Reds have been performing strongly this season.

Article continues after advertisement

“They will want a win when they come out this afternoon, but we also want because we have had a tough season. We also need the win tomorrow so it will be a really tough one.”

The Tailevu man is urging supporters to turn out in numbers and cheer the team to victory.

He also acknowledges the tough season the team has faced so far and believes that an extra push from the home crowd today could make all the difference.

The Drua and Reds will meet at 2.05pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch all the action LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.