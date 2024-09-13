New finals system for 2025 Super Rugby Pacific

The 2025 Super Rugby Pacific will have an extended 16-round regular season.

This is part of the changes for the competition which includes Sunday afternoon fixtures and a more competitive six-team finals system.

The new season will begin on Friday 14 February, a week earlier than previous years, to accommodate the additional round of Super Rugby Pacific action.

Super Rugby’s season draw features family-friendly afternoon fixtures including three Sunday afternoon games to explore additional Sunday fixtures moving forward.



[Source: NZ Herald]

11 teams including our Fijian Drua will play 14 regular season matches, consisting of seven home and seven away games, with two byes.

The teams will play four teams twice, with a focus on rivalry match-ups, and the six remaining teams once

Top six teams on the table at the end of the regular season will qualify for the three-week Finals Series

In week one of the Finals Series, qualifying finals will be 1 v 6, 2 v 5 and 3 v 4 with the higher-seeded teams to host.

The three winners of the qualifying finals will progress to the semi-finals

They will be joined by the highest-seeded losing team, who will drop one seeding for the semi-final draw

Semi-finals will be 1 v 4 and 2 v 3 with the higher-seeded teams to host.

The two winners of the semi-finals will progress to the Grand Final, which will be hosted by the higher-seeded team

Super Rugby Pacific chief executive Jack Mesley says they’re thrilled to reveal the revamped structure, some new features and the start date for the next season of Super Rugby Pacific.

He adds that the introduction of three Sunday afternoon fixtures will make it easier for families to experience the excitement of the Super Rugby Pacific, and they can look to build on that offering in future seasons.

2025 SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC FINALS SERIES

FINALS WEEK ONE – QUALIFYING FINALS

1st seed vs. 6th seed

2nd seed vs. 5th seed

3rd seed vs. 4th seed

FINALS WEEK TWO – SEMI-FINALS

1st seed vs. 4th seed

2nd seed vs. 3rd seed

FINALS WEEK THREE – GRAND FINAL

1st seed vs. 2nd seed