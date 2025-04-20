Nawai’s patience pays off in emotional home debut

Leone Nawai

After two years away from the Fijian Drua squad, halfback returned in style, helping steer his side to a 28–14 win over the Waratahs in Lautoka.

Making his Super Rugby debut against an Australian side and doing so on home soil marked a major milestone for the 26-year-old.

“I was surprised when I got the call to come and join the Drua again. When I was with the team before, I only played against New Zealand teams and I have never played at home.”

Once released in 2022, Nawai didn’t let go of his dream, instead, he went abroad to grow his game, and the call to return came when he least expected it.

“After my contract ended with the Drua in 2022, I never lost hope. I got signed by Taranaki to go play in New Zealand and I learned a lot there.”

Nawai said the team’s mindset going into the match was all about sacrifice and belief.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua now shift their focus to their 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby matchup against the Moana Pasifika.

The match will kick off at 4.35pm next Saturday and will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

