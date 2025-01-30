Naimasi joins Brumbies

Bronze medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Ana Maria Naimasi will play for ACT Brumbies in Super W this season.

Naimasi is part of the squad that was released yesterday for the upcoming 2025 Super Rugby Women’s season, commencing on the 1st of March with a round 1 fixture against the Western Force in Perth.

Other players with links to Fiji named for Drum include Lydia Kavoa and Tabua Tuinakauvadra.

Both Kavoa and Tuinakauvadra are Wallaroos squad members.

The Brumbies will also benefit from a mid-season boost of Australian 7s talent as trio Demi Hayes, Bienne Terita and Tia Hinds offer their talents to the Brumbies in 2025 following World Series success in Perth.