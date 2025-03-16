Keep the ball, play Fijian rugby, and we'll win: Lomani

Fijian Drua co-captain Frank Lomani.

To turn their fortunes around, Fijian Drua co-captain Frank Lomani believes the team must focus on one key element, keeping the ball and playing their trademark Fijian style of rugby.

After their 38-21 loss to the Brumbies on Friday night, Lomani stressed that if they can retain possession and execute their skills with precision, they’ll become a much tougher team to beat.

Discipline remains an area of concern, especially after conceding several penalties in the first half, but Lomani is confident that sticking to their game plan will be the key to future success.

“Yes, we just need to keep the ball more. If we play how we play, they can’t leave us. If we can keep the ball and be accurate with our skills, I think we will come out and win games.”



Taniela Rakuro in action.

Despite the loss, Lomani knows the Drua have the potential to bounce back if they focus on their strengths and clean up their discipline.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face Western Force next Sunday at 6.05 pm in Perth for round 6 of the 2025 S hop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

