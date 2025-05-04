Hard work to continue, says Doge

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Mesake Doge says that while he is proud of the team’s effort in securing yesterday’s 36-33 win over the Queensland Reds, the hard work is far from over.

He acknowledges that it has been a tough season and that victory, their first in Suva this year, means the world to the team.

Doge praised his side for pushing hard against a quality Reds outfit and thanked the visitors for providing a strong contest.

“We still need to work on everything, there are some things that we really need to fix and to get us better before the Blues come in, and obviously Blues is not an easy team.”

The skipper says he will simply stick to his words and go one game at a time, especially with goal towards the final being set.

The Blues will travel to Suva this week.

They will meet at 7.05pm on Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch all the action LIVE on FBC Sports.

