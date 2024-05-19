Better attitude from players: Byrne

A lift in attitude from the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players was the key to their 28-19 win against the Queensland Reds in Suva yesterday.

This is the view of Drua coach Mick Byrne, who says the players ticked all the right boxes to overcome a talented Reds outfit and showed that they are still in the fight for a quarterfinal spot.

Byrne says he is really proud of the side’s defensive efforts, running off their lines, which was not common in previous games.

“We kept getting off the line and making good tackles, led by the skipper. We got two or three forced turnovers and that’s really good and I think that is a credit to the players around the defensive aspects of their game.”

The Fijian Drua will regroup tomorrow for their next game against the Highlanders in Dunedin next Sunday, before closing out their regular season against the Melbourne Rebels in Lautoka a week later.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.