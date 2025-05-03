Barrett stars as Blues overpower Western Force

[Photo Credit: The Blues/ Facebook]

The Western Force have slipped out of the Super Rugby Pacific’s top six following a comprehensive 40-19 defeat at the hands of the Blues at Eden Park in Auckland last night.

The match featured a classic performance from All Blacks star Beauden Barrett, whose authoritative showing in the second half was crucial.

Trailing just 12-7 at the interval, the Force had been well in contention after a competitive opening period. However, Barrett turned back the clock after the break, orchestrating the Blues’ attack with precision. The playmaker finished the match with three try assists, two line-break assists, and a clinical demonstration of game management as the defending champions pulled away.

Blues winger Cole Forbes scored two tries, aiding in the home team’s commanding performance in the second half. For the Force, positives included Harry Potter’s strong running game and the much-anticipated return of veteran Kurtley Beale, who scored a try in his comeback.

The contest kicked off with great intensity, as Force captain Jeremy Williams made an immediate impact by stealing a lineout and delivering a thunderous tackle to thwart an early Blues attack. Even in the face of the Force’s resistance, the Blues managed to score first with Marcel Renata’s contribution, and shortly after, Forbes took advantage of ongoing pressure within the visitors’ 22.

The Force responded through Carlo Tizzano just before halftime, ensuring the match remained in the balance. Yet any hopes of a Force resurgence were quickly dashed in the second half, as Barrett’s deft hands set up AJ Lam within moments of the restart. Though Beale’s try briefly narrowed the margin, the Blues maintained control.

Further tries from Sam Darry McWhannell and a second from Forbes widened the gap significantly. Nic Dolly crossed late to offer the Force a glimmer of hope, but a final try to Josh Beehre sealed the result.

Speaking after the match, Jeremy Williams appreciated the team’s effort but regretted that expensive mistakes were made. “We battled fiercely, but allowed them to escape in some areas. “They simply placed a higher value on the ball,” he said.

With this victory, the Blues move up to sixth place on the ladder, while the Force must quickly regroup as their hopes for the finals are now under considerable strain.

