Activist criticizes handling of Drua Players' case

Peni Matawalu (left), Shamima Ali, Iosefo Masi (right)

Human rights activist Shamima Ali has criticized the decision to allow two Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players, Iosefo Masi and Peni Matawalu, to continue playing while under investigation for alleged domestic violence.

Ali argues that the players’ celebrity status appears to be influencing the handling of the serious allegations against them.

The Drua had stated that Masi and Matawalu will remain available for club and national duties while legal proceedings are ongoing, and that disciplinary action will be deferred until the court process is concluded.

Ali says that it’s unfair and that sportspeople should be subject to the same rules as others in similar situations.

“Often if you are getting paid for something and you’re accused of doing something so bad and it hasn’t been proven yet and so on, people are suspended without pay… till all the proceedings are over.”

Ali spoke about the recent deaths of two women, allegedly at the hands of their partners, and stressed the need for a strong stance on such issues.

She called for stricter policies within all sporting bodies, particularly for international players and teams, and said that “no one is above the law.”

