Sprint sensation Nasilivata set to light up PMG

Sera Nasilivata

Rising sprint star Sera Nasilivata is all set to proudly represent Team Fiji, lining up for both the Women’s 100m and the 4x100m relay at the upcoming 2025 Pacific Mini Games.

Still just a high schooler, Sera has already carved out her name as one of Fiji’s most thrilling young athletic prospects.

A powerhouse in the Royals Athletics Club and currently hitting the books at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School (MGM), Sera trains under the watchful eye of Waliki Satakala.

She first signaled her intent at the 2025 Easter National Championships, where she clocked well under the official Mini Games qualification mark, firmly putting herself on the national radar.

But it was at the epic 2025 Coca-Cola Games where Sera delivered one of the most electrifying performances of the entire championship.

She shattered the Junior Girls’ 100m record, blasted her way to three gold medals, and played a pivotal role in helping MGM clinch the coveted Girls Division title.

Sera currently boasts a season’s best of 12.20 seconds, earning her the impressive number 2 ranking among female sprinters nationwide this year, trailing only behind the seasoned national veteran, Heleina Young.

