Spartan Fiji Kids race a success

The Spartan Fiji kids race is currently underway in Sabeto.

The event, which commenced earlier today, showcased an impressive display of endurance, resilience, and sportsmanship, encapsulating the true essence of youthful determination.

Kicking off the day’s proceedings was the exhilarating Elite Group race, setting the tone for the spirited competition ahead.

The elite participants also had to tackle the challenging obstacle course not once, but twice.

With cheers resounding across the course, the young champions set the bar high for the races to follow, showcasing the true spirit of the Spartan ethos.

Following the elite race, various schools that had eagerly registered for the event eagerly stepped up to the challenge.

Undeterred by the sweltering heat and humid conditions, these young competitors fearlessly navigated the rigorous obstacles, demonstrating remarkable agility and fortitude.

Anticipation runs high for the Endurance Race, scheduled to commence at 6am tomorrow.