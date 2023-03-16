Silktails told to have faith

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere reminded the Kaiviti Silktails to have faith in each other as they embark on another Ron Massey Cup season.

The Silktails presented their i-tatau at the State House yesterday and are scheduled to depart today.

Ratu Wiliame says through faith miracles happen and this should be the stepping stone to bigger things in the sport.

He reminded the players that in order to reach the pinnacle of rugby league, they will need to take the Silktails to that level with them as the club is where they started and is part of their identity.



The Kaiviti Silktails will face the Penrith Brothers in their first match on Sunday.



