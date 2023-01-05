Wadigi Salvo eyes Coral Coast 7’s title

Wadigi Salvo is preparing to dominate at the 11th McDonald’s Fiji’s Coral Coast Sevens next week.

Manager Apimeleki Nasalo says they are committed to exposing their team’s talent and improving their standing in the local 7s scene.

Nasalo says they’re edging toward providing tough competition next week after being ranked sixth out of all the 16 participating teams during the 2022 FRU Super 7s series.

“Our past preparation is geared towards creating a surprise at next week’s tournament for all the other big teams.”

Nasalo says he is confident of the team he has put together to face other 7s giants and hopes their Olympic gold medalist will be available for them.

“Napolioni Bolaca, Peniasi and Jerry Tavai are some of the prominent players that we want to field at next week’s game.”

Wadigi is pooled with Ratu Filise, Tuva, and Pacific Nomad.

The Coral Coast Sevens will be held from next Thursday to Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

All the three days of action will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.