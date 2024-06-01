The change is good: Tuwai

Jerry Tuwai

Two-time Olympian Jerry Tuwai has noted some changes with the team as he made his return in their victory against New Zealand in the Madrid 7s last night.

Tuwai, after their victory last night, says this was a long time coming.

He adds that it feels great to be back and has noticed that the players are now playing as a team compared to before.

“I think right now, I can see the boys playing as a team not like before- a bit connected now. Everything happened was a bit unfortunate but it’s good we have the change now”

They will face Ireland in their second pool game at 11.06pm before they take on South Africa at 1.48am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Fijiana’s second pool game will be against Australia at 10.22 tonight.

Their last pool game will be against Ireland at 1.05 am tomorrow

You can watch all these matches live on the FBC TV Channel.