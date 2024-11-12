Tanivanuakula overwhelmed by 7s selection

Fiji Men’s 7s extended squad member Kavekini Tanivanuakula

Fiji Men’s 7s extended squad member Kavekini Tanivanuakula, could not contain his emotions while speaking to the media after their training session today ahead of the Dubai 7s later this month.

He says he wouldn’t have made it this far in his 7s career without a few special people in his life.

Tanivanuakula who plays for Army describes his selection as a priceless moment for him, his organization and his family.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s a dream come true for me, I know it’s been a long way, and I want to thank all those who have been a part of my journey, my family, my partner and the RFMF 7s vuvale. I just want to thank them.”

With just a few days remaining until the final selection, he says he will be giving his best in hopes of being selected for the Dubai 7s.

Two shadow national teams will be featuring in the Fiji Bitter Mataso 7s this Friday and Saturdayat Nadovu Park in Lautoka.

Our side for the Dubai 7s will leave our shores on Sunday.