Tako Lavo’s inspiring debut at Marist 7s

Bula Ballers Tako Lavo boys in action at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s

Bula Ballers Tako Lavo’s journey at the Marist 7s was nothing short of remarkable.

From an unranked team to securing a Top 12 finish in their debut tournament, the squad proved their resilience and potential on Fiji’s biggest sevens stage.

A key part of their success was the influence of the Stonewriters, a group of former Fiji 7s players, including Rio 2016 Olympic gold medalists, who mentored and motivated the players throughout the tournament.

Coach Cohan Politini emphasized the importance of having legends of the game share their experiences.

“The reason they were brought in was to connect with the players at that level. Every rugby player starts somewhere, and many of them began with nothing. Their stories resonated with the boys, inspiring them to believe in themselves.”

Tako Lavo, a team made up of players from 8 highland provinces including Namosi, Ra, Navosa, and Naitasiri, has already shown they belong among the best.

With their Marist 7s campaign setting a strong foundation, the team now looks ahead to future tournaments, driven by the dream of one day donning the Fiji jersey.

