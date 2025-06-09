Sydney Fijians for Coral Coast 7s

[Source: Coral Coast Fiji 7s/Facebook]

The 2026 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s will feature a special addition this year, with the eHub International Sydney Fijians Rugby 7s team confirmed for the men’s division.

The side is proudly representing the Fijian community in Australia.

Tournament Founding Chairman, Jay Whyte, says the arrival of the Sydney Fijians adds something genuinely meaningful to the event.

He says that having a team built on Fijian heritage, travelling from overseas to compete, brings an extra spark to the Coral Coast atmosphere – strengthening the blend of culture, competition, and rugby passion the tournament is known for.

Leading the Sydney Fijians is none other than Henry Speight, the former Wallaby whose experience and leadership continue to resonate on and off the field.

Speight has spoken openly about the team’s gratitude to eHub International, saying the support allows them to chase more than just results – it gives them the chance to showcase their identity, pride, and Fijian spirit back home in Fiji.

The inclusion of the Sydney Fijians only deepens the competition while honoring the shared rugby heritage that connects Fiji to its global diaspora.

The Coral Coast 7s will be held from January 15 to 17 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

