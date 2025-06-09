Super Seven 7s to air live on FBC 2

Source: Super Seven 7s / Facebook

This weekend’s Super Seven 7s Tournament at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka will air live and exclusively on the FBC 2 channel.

Overseas viewers can watch the tournament on FBC’s PPV platform, Viti+, for FJD $20.

The one-day tournament, which will be held on Saturday, is a qualifying tournament for the 2026 McDonalds Coral Coast Fiji Sevens.

Article continues after advertisement

Top teams like Devo Babas, Ratu Filise, Police Blue, Army Green, Wardens, Dominion Brothers, Ravuka Sharks, Waimanu and Daveta are confirmed for the event.

Uso Tasi from the Solomon Islands is in Pool C. The side was recently helped by William Ryder and he even played a few games for them.

Other sides like Yalovata 7s finalist Vacalea Young Boys, St Gabriel Nakavika, Suva Stallions, Tuva, Lomaiviti, and Sireli Bobo’s FSC Grassroots Rugby are also in the mix.

The top 16 teams after pool play will battle for the quarterfinal spots.

Quarterfinal winners will not progress to the semifinals, but the losers will. That means the four quarterfinal winners confirm their tickets to the Coral Coast 7s.

It will be the same case in the semifinals, with the losers to play in the final and the winner securing the final seventh spot.

Games on Saturday will start at 8:30am.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.