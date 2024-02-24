Slim chance for Fijiana 7s

Ilisapeci-Delaiwau on attack for Fijiana 7s [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s will now hope to be one of two best finishes from pool play to claim the seventh or eighth spots for the quarter- finals in Vancouver.

This is after they lost to Australia 26-12 in their second pool game.

Fijiana lost 17-21 in their first match against USA.

There are only three pools with the top two from each group automatically qualifies while the remaining two spots to be taken up by the next two best teams from the six remaining sides.

Tomorrow the Ana Maria Naimasi captained side needs to score more points against Japan to keep their quarterfinal hopes alive.

Reapi Ulunisau caught the Australians by surprise when she sneaked in from a scrum 15 meters out from the Aussies tryline.

The Fijiana had their fair share of possession but they failed to utilize it.

Speedster Heleina Young has had two quite games as the team struggled to find space for her.

Australia scored two tries to lead 14-5 at halftime before adding another after the break.

The searing pace of Faith Nathan helps @aussie7s to the win over Fiji ⚡#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSVAN pic.twitter.com/vdjAOepMBv — HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) February 24, 2024

Vani Buleki replied with sheer strength and determination to power her way through to score Fijiana’s second.

The Fijiana meet Japan at 6:15am tomorrow in their final group game.